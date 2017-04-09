Anchor in India finds out about husba...

Anchor in India finds out about husbanda s death during breaking news

She told the audience about the details - three people had died and two were injured when an SUV and truck collided in Pithaura. While she listened to a reporter giving more details about the tragedy over the phone, Kaur began to think that her husband, who she knew was in the area in a similar vehicle, might have been one of the victims.

