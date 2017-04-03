Alawi hands over His Majesty's written message to Indian PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Oman Foreign Minister Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah during their meeting in New Delhi. Photo - PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Oman Foreign Minister Yousuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah during their meeting in New Delhi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun...
|4 hr
|Frogface Kate
|9
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Mar 31
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|1
|Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of...
|Mar 25
|tomin cali
|1
|New Public Works director wants to develop a 's...
|Mar 21
|NewPhartss
|1
|Solar Power Capacity in India has crossed 10,00...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
|Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre...
|Mar 15
|Community Disorga...
|33
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC