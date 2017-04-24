77 percent Indian companies eyeing expansion in 2017: Survey5 min ago
New Delhi [India], Apr 28 : Driven by positive economic sentiment, 77 percent of senior finance executives of Indian companies surveyed expect moderate to substantial economic expansion in 2017, according to the Global Business and Spending Outlook survey released on Thursday. The survey, commissioned by American Express and conducted by the Institutional Investor Custom Research Lab, states that Indian companies are expected to increase their spending and investment in the market place with 67 percent of Indian companies looking at focusing on spending and investment to support top-line growth while improving profitability this year.
