7 policemen, one Naxal killed in prison van-truck collision in Bihar22 min ago

Patna, April 15 : Seven cops on Saturday and a Naxal were killed when a prison van rammed into a truck in Sitamarhi district, Bihar. Deputy Superintendent of Police , Ashish Anand, was quoted by PTI, saying, the accident took place near Gaighat village under the jurisdiction of Runnisaidpur police station around 5 AM.

