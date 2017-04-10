7 policemen, one Naxal killed in prison van-truck collision in Bihar22 min ago
Patna, April 15 : Seven cops on Saturday and a Naxal were killed when a prison van rammed into a truck in Sitamarhi district, Bihar. Deputy Superintendent of Police , Ashish Anand, was quoted by PTI, saying, the accident took place near Gaighat village under the jurisdiction of Runnisaidpur police station around 5 AM.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ...
|Apr 4
|samijafri
|1
|Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun...
|Apr 4
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|10
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Mar 31
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|1
|Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of...
|Mar 25
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC