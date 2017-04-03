50 radicalised Indian youths have crossed over to 'other side': Sushma
Fifty radicalised Indian youth have crossed over to the "other side", but the Indian ethos and culture have ensured that the menace has not taken dangerous proportions in the country, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Wednesday. The issue of radicalisation is not limited to Jammu and Kashmir but other states as well and the entire world too, she said in the Lok Sabha.
