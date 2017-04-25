25 dead in Maoist attack on police co...

25 dead in Maoist attack on police convoy in India

India's decades-long Maoist insurgency has claimed more lives in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi denounced as a "cowardly attack." At least 25 police officers were killed and six others injured Monday when hundreds of suspected Maoist rebels attacked a convoy in central India, officials told CNN.

