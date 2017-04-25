25 dead in Maoist attack on police convoy in India
India's decades-long Maoist insurgency has claimed more lives in what Prime Minister Narendra Modi denounced as a "cowardly attack." At least 25 police officers were killed and six others injured Monday when hundreds of suspected Maoist rebels attacked a convoy in central India, officials told CNN.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GantDaily.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli...
|Sat
|Ye dogge
|6
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ...
|Apr 4
|samijafri
|1
|Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun...
|Apr 4
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|10
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Mar 31
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC