10 killed as fire breaks out in MP's ...

10 killed as fire breaks out in MP's Chhindwara

12 hrs ago

According to cops, the incident took place during a kerosene distribution at a fair price shop at Harrai village around 6 am. BHOPAL: At least 10 people were killed and several injured after a major fire broke out at a kerosene stock kept in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday evening.

Chicago, IL

