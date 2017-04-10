1 arrested for killing of 20-yr-old man2 min ago
Jind, Apr 22 Haryana police today claimed to have arrested one person in connection with the killing of a 20- year-old man. An official spokesman of the police department said the accused, identified as Som, a resident of Jind, was arrested near bus stand, Jind and was produced in court, which remanded him to three days in police custody.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli...
|4 hr
|Ye dogge
|6
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ...
|Apr 4
|samijafri
|1
|Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun...
|Apr 4
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|10
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Mar 31
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC