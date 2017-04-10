1 arrested for killing of 20-yr-old man2 min ago

1 arrested for killing of 20-yr-old m...

1 arrested for killing of 20-yr-old man

Jind, Apr 22 Haryana police today claimed to have arrested one person in connection with the killing of a 20- year-old man. An official spokesman of the police department said the accused, identified as Som, a resident of Jind, was arrested near bus stand, Jind and was produced in court, which remanded him to three days in police custody.

