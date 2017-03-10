Xiaomi aims to create 20,000 jobs in India12 min ago
New Delhi, March 27 Chinese technology major Xiaomi's founder Lei Jun on Monday said India was one of the important markets for the company and it aims to create 20,000 jobs in the next three years. In his address at the Economic Times Global Business Summit 2017, Lei said that the company has made major strides in a very short time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg...
|16 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of...
|Mar 25
|tomin cali
|1
|New Public Works director wants to develop a 's...
|Mar 21
|NewPhartss
|1
|Solar Power Capacity in India has crossed 10,00...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
|Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre...
|Mar 15
|Community Disorga...
|33
|The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso...
|Mar 8
|Mikey
|55
|Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A...
|Mar 4
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC