Xiaomi aims to create 20,000 jobs in India12 min ago

New Delhi, March 27 Chinese technology major Xiaomi's founder Lei Jun on Monday said India was one of the important markets for the company and it aims to create 20,000 jobs in the next three years. In his address at the Economic Times Global Business Summit 2017, Lei said that the company has made major strides in a very short time.

