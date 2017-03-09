'World's heaviest woman' has surgery in India, loses 100 kgs

Indian doctors said Thursday that an Egyptian who was believed to be the world's heaviest woman had successfully undergone weight-loss surgery after losing over 100 kilograms . This handout photograph released by The Saifee Hospital on March 9, 2017, shows Egyptian patient Eman Ahmed Abd El Aty as she lies in a hospital bed at The Saifee Hospital in Mumbai on March 8, 2017, after an operation.AFP PHOTO / SAIFEE HOSPITAL" / Manila Bulletin Eman Ahmed Abd El Aty, who previously weighed around 500 kilos, had not left her house in Egypt in over two decades until arriving in Mumbai last month for bariatric surgery.

