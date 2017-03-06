What would a victory in Goa mean for AAP in Indian politics27 min ago
Panaji, March 7: With the results of Goa Assembly Elections to be declared on March 11, the results will decide the future of Aam Aadmi Party in Indian politics. After winning 67 seats out of 70 seats in Delhi Assembly in 2015, the party has received serious attention from the voters in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso...
|5 hr
|Frogface Kate
|52
|Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre...
|Mon
|Mikey
|23
|Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A...
|Sat
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A...
|Mar 4
|NY conservitive
|1
|Found in Plane Toilet: 32 Gold Nuggets (Oct '13)
|Mar 2
|Smuggling Phart
|15
|A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones ...
|Feb 28
|Chief riding wave
|3
|UPDATE 1-Kansas shooting shatters Indian engine...
|Feb 25
|Bush Lied People ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC