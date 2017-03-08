Watch Live! Lok Sabha discusses attacks on Indians in Us
The first part of the session started on January 31 and concluded on February 9 after presentation of Union Budget and passage of motion of thanks to President's address to the joint sitting of both the Houses. Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday, the party will raise the issues of attack on Indians in the US and the anti-terror operation of Lucknow, in which a youth was killed, as well as the bomb blast in a train near Bhopal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre...
|19 hr
|Tamil Souljah
|34
|The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso...
|Wed
|Mikey
|55
|Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A...
|Mar 4
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A...
|Mar 4
|NY conservitive
|1
|Found in Plane Toilet: 32 Gold Nuggets (Oct '13)
|Mar 2
|Smuggling Phart
|15
|A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones ...
|Feb 28
|Chief riding wave
|3
|UPDATE 1-Kansas shooting shatters Indian engine...
|Feb 25
|Bush Lied People ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC