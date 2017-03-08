Watch Live! Lok Sabha discusses attac...

Watch Live! Lok Sabha discusses attacks on Indians in Us

11 hrs ago Read more: Rediff.com

The first part of the session started on January 31 and concluded on February 9 after presentation of Union Budget and passage of motion of thanks to President's address to the joint sitting of both the Houses. Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said on Thursday, the party will raise the issues of attack on Indians in the US and the anti-terror operation of Lucknow, in which a youth was killed, as well as the bomb blast in a train near Bhopal.

Chicago, IL

