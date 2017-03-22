Want to build one of India's biggest airport in Hisar'

Haryana government on Tuesday informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it is in the process of developing an international airport in Hisar and making an integrated aviation hub which could reduce Delhi airport's air traffic. Appearing for the Haryana government before a division bench headed by Justice SS Saron, Additional Advocate General Randhir Singh also placed on record the letters addressed by Haryana Chief Minister last year to the Union Civil Aviation Minister to ask the Airport Authority of India as Integrated Aviation Hub.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.