Want to build one of India's biggest airport in Hisar'
Haryana government on Tuesday informed the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it is in the process of developing an international airport in Hisar and making an integrated aviation hub which could reduce Delhi airport's air traffic. Appearing for the Haryana government before a division bench headed by Justice SS Saron, Additional Advocate General Randhir Singh also placed on record the letters addressed by Haryana Chief Minister last year to the Union Civil Aviation Minister to ask the Airport Authority of India as Integrated Aviation Hub.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg...
|Mon
|tomin cali
|1
|Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of...
|Mar 25
|tomin cali
|1
|New Public Works director wants to develop a 's...
|Mar 21
|NewPhartss
|1
|Solar Power Capacity in India has crossed 10,00...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
|Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre...
|Mar 15
|Community Disorga...
|33
|The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso...
|Mar 8
|Mikey
|55
|Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A...
|Mar 4
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC