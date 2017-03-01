Viral video strains a family in East West Playersa a Free Outgoinga
Where: East West Players, David Henry Hwang Theater at the Union Center for the Arts, 120 Judge John Aiso St., Los Angeles. What happens when traditional values and rigid social norms come face to face with teenaged curiosity and social media? That is the essential question at the root of Anupama Chandrasekhar's “Free Outgoing,” presented by East West Players as part of their 51st anniversary celebration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre...
|27 min
|Earl
|5
|The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso...
|3 hr
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|18
|Found in Plane Toilet: 32 Gold Nuggets (Oct '13)
|Thu
|Smuggling Phart
|15
|A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones ...
|Feb 28
|Chief riding wave
|3
|UPDATE 1-Kansas shooting shatters Indian engine...
|Feb 25
|Bush Lied People ...
|1
|2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution...
|Feb 19
|poopoo
|1
|Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings
|Feb 16
|discocrisco
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC