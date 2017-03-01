Viral video strains a family in East ...

Viral video strains a family in East West Playersa a Free Outgoinga

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Where: East West Players, David Henry Hwang Theater at the Union Center for the Arts, 120 Judge John Aiso St., Los Angeles. What happens when traditional values and rigid social norms come face to face with teenaged curiosity and social media? That is the essential question at the root of Anupama Chandrasekhar's “Free Outgoing,” presented by East West Players as part of their 51st anniversary celebration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre... 27 min Earl 5
News The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso... 3 hr Palin s Turkey Th... 18
News Found in Plane Toilet: 32 Gold Nuggets (Oct '13) Thu Smuggling Phart 15
News A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones ... Feb 28 Chief riding wave 3
News UPDATE 1-Kansas shooting shatters Indian engine... Feb 25 Bush Lied People ... 1
News 2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution... Feb 19 poopoo 1
News Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings Feb 16 discocrisco 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,075 • Total comments across all topics: 279,297,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC