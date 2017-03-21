UPDATE 1-India's Avenue Supermarts shares soar in debut after $286 mln IPO
MUMBAI, March 21 Shares of India's Avenue Supermarts Ltd more than doubled in value in their trading debut on Tuesday, after raising 18.7 billion rupees in an initial public offering that drew strong demand. Shares in the popular supermarket operator were trading at 605.70 rupees or up 102.6 percent at 0623 GMT on the National Stock Exchange, having risen to as high as 616.25 rupees, compared with their issue price of 299 rupees.
