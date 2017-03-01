UP Minister Gayatri Prajapati, accuse...

UP Minister Gayatri Prajapati, accused in gangrape case, planning to flee India: Sources 59 mins ago

17 hrs ago

Lucknow, March 3: Samajwadi Party leader and state cabinet minister Gayatri Prajapati , accused in the gang-rape case involving a 16-year-old minor, is reportedly planning to flee India. According to sources linked to NDTV , intelligence agencies have issued an alert, claiming that Prajapati could leave the nation to evade prosecution.

Chicago, IL

