UNHRC session: India calls Pakistan p...

UNHRC session: India calls Pakistan producer of terror, says 'monster ...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi, Mar 1: At the 34th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council at Geneva, India launched a scathing attack against Pakistan, labelling it as the 'creator of terrorism'. India's permanent ambassador to UN, Ajit Kumar, countered the allegations of rights' violations in Jammu & Kashmir, accusing Islamabad of 'promoting, instigating and glorifying terror' in the Valley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso... 2 hr Agents of Corruption 4
News A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones ... Tue Chief riding wave 3
News UPDATE 1-Kansas shooting shatters Indian engine... Feb 25 Bush Lied People ... 1
News 2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution... Feb 19 poopoo 1
News Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings Feb 16 discocrisco 1
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... Feb 16 MillikanMilks 12
News Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t... Feb 14 Aneirin 8
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,785 • Total comments across all topics: 279,244,568

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC