UNHRC session: India calls Pakistan producer of terror, says 'monster ...
New Delhi, Mar 1: At the 34th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council at Geneva, India launched a scathing attack against Pakistan, labelling it as the 'creator of terrorism'. India's permanent ambassador to UN, Ajit Kumar, countered the allegations of rights' violations in Jammu & Kashmir, accusing Islamabad of 'promoting, instigating and glorifying terror' in the Valley.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso...
|2 hr
|Agents of Corruption
|4
|A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones ...
|Tue
|Chief riding wave
|3
|UPDATE 1-Kansas shooting shatters Indian engine...
|Feb 25
|Bush Lied People ...
|1
|2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution...
|Feb 19
|poopoo
|1
|Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings
|Feb 16
|discocrisco
|1
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|Feb 16
|MillikanMilks
|12
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb 14
|Aneirin
|8
