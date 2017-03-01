UNHRC session: India calls Pakistan producer of terror, says 'monster ...

New Delhi, Mar 1: At the 34th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council at Geneva, India launched a scathing attack against Pakistan, labelling it as the 'creator of terrorism'. India's permanent ambassador to UN, Ajit Kumar, countered the allegations of rights' violations in Jammu & Kashmir, accusing Islamabad of 'promoting, instigating and glorifying terror' in the Valley.

