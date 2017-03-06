Ujjain train blast marks first IS attack in India; 10 injured

In the first-ever strike in India by the so-called Islamic State, a module radicalised by the deadly terrorist organisation triggered a low-intensity blast in a train in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, injuring 10 passengers. INDORE/LUCKNOW/NEW DELHI: In the first-ever strike in India by the so-called Islamic State , a module radicalised by the deadly terrorist organisation triggered a low-intensity blast in a train in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, injuring 10 passengers.

