Ujjain train blast marks first IS attack in India; 10 injured

In the first-ever strike in India by the so-called Islamic State, a module radicalised by the deadly terrorist organisation triggered a low-intensity blast in a train in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, injuring 10 passengers. INDORE/LUCKNOW/NEW DELHI: In the first-ever strike in India by the so-called Islamic State , a module radicalised by the deadly terrorist organisation triggered a low-intensity blast in a train in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, injuring 10 passengers.

