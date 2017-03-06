TruScreen inks deal to access Indian ...

TruScreen inks deal to access Indian market

TruScreen said in a release to the NZX the pair have teamed up to commence the evaluation process for inclusion in a screening programme the Indian government is in the process of implementing. India has approximately 300 million women of screening age and the lack of access to cervical screening is cited as a major factor in the country accounting for nearly one-third of global deaths from cervical cancer.

Chicago, IL

