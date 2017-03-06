TruScreen inks deal to access Indian market
TruScreen said in a release to the NZX the pair have teamed up to commence the evaluation process for inclusion in a screening programme the Indian government is in the process of implementing. India has approximately 300 million women of screening age and the lack of access to cervical screening is cited as a major factor in the country accounting for nearly one-third of global deaths from cervical cancer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso...
|4 hr
|Agents of Corruption
|53
|Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre...
|Mon
|Mikey
|23
|Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A...
|Mar 4
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A...
|Mar 4
|NY conservitive
|1
|Found in Plane Toilet: 32 Gold Nuggets (Oct '13)
|Mar 2
|Smuggling Phart
|15
|A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones ...
|Feb 28
|Chief riding wave
|3
|UPDATE 1-Kansas shooting shatters Indian engine...
|Feb 25
|Bush Lied People ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC