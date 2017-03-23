Toyota drives in luxury brand Lexus to India with 3 models

Japanese auto major Toyota's luxury brand Lexus entered India Friday with the launch of three models priced up to Rs 1.09 crore . Lexus introduced the RX Hybrid model priced at Rs 1.07 crore, RX F Sport hybrid at Rs 1.09 crore and ES 300h hybrid sedan priced at Rs 55.27 lakh .

