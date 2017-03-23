Toyota drives in luxury brand Lexus t...

Toyota drives in luxury brand Lexus to India with 3 models

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Japanese auto major Toyota's luxury brand Lexus entered India Friday with the launch of three models priced up to Rs 1.09 crore . Lexus introduced the RX Hybrid model priced at Rs 1.07 crore, RX F Sport hybrid at Rs 1.09 crore and ES 300h hybrid sedan priced at Rs 55.27 lakh .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Public Works director wants to develop a 's... Mar 21 NewPhartss 1
News Solar Power Capacity in India has crossed 10,00... Mar 18 Solarman 1
News Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre... Mar 15 Community Disorga... 33
News The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso... Mar 8 Mikey 55
News Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A... Mar 4 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A... Mar 4 NY conservitive 1
News Found in Plane Toilet: 32 Gold Nuggets (Oct '13) Mar 2 Smuggling Phart 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,694 • Total comments across all topics: 279,794,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC