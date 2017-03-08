Top Photos: Stunning images of DLF Go...

Top Photos: Stunning images of DLF Golf Club in India

MARCH 12: S.S.P. Chawrasia of India plays his approach shot on the 17th hole during the continuation of the delayed third round the Hero Indian Open at Dlf Golf and Country Club on March 12, 2017 in New Delhi, India. NEW DELHI, INDIA - MARCH 12: Gavin Green of Malaysia plays a shot during the final round the Hero Indian Open at Dlf Golf and Country Club on March 12, 2017 in New Delhi, India.

