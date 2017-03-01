The Latest: China rejects Trump claim...

The Latest: China rejects Trump claim it took US jobs away

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Kansas City Nursing News

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017. President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, as Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., listen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso... 5 hr Fundie Sniffling 8
News Found in Plane Toilet: 32 Gold Nuggets (Oct '13) 13 hr Smuggling Phart 15
News A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones ... Feb 28 Chief riding wave 3
News UPDATE 1-Kansas shooting shatters Indian engine... Feb 25 Bush Lied People ... 1
News 2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution... Feb 19 poopoo 1
News Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings Feb 16 discocrisco 1
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... Feb 16 MillikanMilks 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. NASA
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,617 • Total comments across all topics: 279,264,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC