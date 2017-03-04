The Kansas City Shooting Is Quickly Changing How Indians View The U.S.
Alok Madasani, who was wounded in a bar shooting that killed Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla, sings during a candlelight vigil at a conference center in Olathe, Kansas, U.S., February 26, 2017. On right is Madasani's wife Reepthi Gangula.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CFR.org.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso...
|36 min
|Mikey
|28
|Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A...
|1 hr
|NY conservitive
|1
|Can different faiths live in peace? Alabama psy...
|2 hr
|Coco loco
|1
|Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre...
|4 hr
|Mikey
|12
|Found in Plane Toilet: 32 Gold Nuggets (Oct '13)
|Thu
|Smuggling Phart
|15
|A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones ...
|Feb 28
|Chief riding wave
|3
|UPDATE 1-Kansas shooting shatters Indian engine...
|Feb 25
|Bush Lied People ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC