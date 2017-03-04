The Kansas City Shooting Is Quickly C...

The Kansas City Shooting Is Quickly Changing How Indians View The U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: CFR.org

Alok Madasani, who was wounded in a bar shooting that killed Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla, sings during a candlelight vigil at a conference center in Olathe, Kansas, U.S., February 26, 2017. On right is Madasani's wife Reepthi Gangula.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CFR.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso... 36 min Mikey 28
News Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A... 1 hr NY conservitive 1
News Can different faiths live in peace? Alabama psy... 2 hr Coco loco 1
News Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre... 4 hr Mikey 12
News Found in Plane Toilet: 32 Gold Nuggets (Oct '13) Thu Smuggling Phart 15
News A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones ... Feb 28 Chief riding wave 3
News UPDATE 1-Kansas shooting shatters Indian engine... Feb 25 Bush Lied People ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,162 • Total comments across all topics: 279,308,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC