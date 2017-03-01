The Hateful Murder of an Indian Immig...

The Hateful Murder of an Indian Immigrant Is What 'America First' Looks Like

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Time

Sunayana Dumala, wife of the Indian engineer, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was shot dead in a Kansas bar, is consoled by family members at his funeral in Hyderabad on Feb. 28, 2017. I woke up on Thursday, February 23, to a text from my mom: "Be very careful.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A... 4 hr Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre... 5 hr Pete 14
News The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso... 6 hr Mikey 38
News Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A... 14 hr NY conservitive 1
News Can different faiths live in peace? Alabama psy... 15 hr Coco loco 1
News Found in Plane Toilet: 32 Gold Nuggets (Oct '13) Mar 2 Smuggling Phart 15
News A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones ... Feb 28 Chief riding wave 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,586 • Total comments across all topics: 279,321,044

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC