Tamil Nadu man deposits Rs 246 crore ...

Tamil Nadu man deposits Rs 246 crore in account, will pay 45% of it as tax

14 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

CHENNAI: More than 200 individuals and companies have deposited unaccounted money to the tune of Rs 600 crore in various bank accounts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry after demonetisation was announced on November 8 last year. Most of the accounts in which such deposits were made are in rural Tamil Nadu, but some are in Chennai.

Chicago, IL

