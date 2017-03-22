Sushma rescues Indian student abducte...

Sushma rescues Indian student abducted and tortured in Serbia

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

NEW DELHI: An Indian student from Punjab who was kidnapped and tortured for ransom in Belgrade , was rescued with the intervention of external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday. The minister reacted to a video sent to her by the victim's brother Rajeev Sharma and she has directed the Indian Embassy in Serbia to act on it immediately.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Public Works director wants to develop a 's... Tue NewPhartss 1
News Solar Power Capacity in India has crossed 10,00... Mar 18 Solarman 1
News Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre... Mar 15 Community Disorga... 33
News The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso... Mar 8 Mikey 55
News Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A... Mar 4 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A... Mar 4 NY conservitive 1
News Found in Plane Toilet: 32 Gold Nuggets (Oct '13) Mar 2 Smuggling Phart 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,057 • Total comments across all topics: 279,765,262

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC