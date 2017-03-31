Star abroad, pest at home, Indian mag...

Star abroad, pest at home, Indian magician fights law

New Delhi: For a brief moment Ishamuddin Khan had the world at his feet: A pioneer of the "Great Indian Rope Trick" -- an illusion of such legend it was long believed to be impossible -- he thought fame and fortune were assured. But some 22 years after he first dazzled crowds with his ability to conjure a length of coiled rope out of a basket and up 20 feet into the air for an assistant to climb, he is still battling for recognition -- for himself, and his art.

