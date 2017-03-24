Sri Lankan Navy opens fire on Indian fishermen, one killed29 min ago
Madurai, Mar. 7 : A group of Indian fishermen, who were fishing between Danushkodi and Katchatheevu off the Tamil Nadu coast, were allegedly fired upon by the Sri Lankan Navy in which one fisherman was killed. The deceased was identified as a 22-year-old man and his body was brought to the Rameshwaram Government Hospital.
