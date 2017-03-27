Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad travels...

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad travels by car to Delhi

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

Gaikwad had booked a seat on the 8 AM flight, AI 806, but his ticket was promptly cancelled by the airline OSMANABAD: Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who has been barred by all major domestic airlines for assaulting an Air India duty manager , has chosen to travel by road to Delhi for the ongoing Parliament session. "Gaikwad is reaching Delhi by car today but will not attend the day's proceedings of the Lok Sabha," sources close to the beleaguered Osmanabad MP told PTI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg... Mar 27 tomin cali 1
News Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of... Mar 25 tomin cali 1
News New Public Works director wants to develop a 's... Mar 21 NewPhartss 1
News Solar Power Capacity in India has crossed 10,00... Mar 18 Solarman 1
News Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre... Mar 15 Community Disorga... 33
News The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso... Mar 8 Mikey 55
News Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A... Mar 4 Texxy the Indepen... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,135 • Total comments across all topics: 279,921,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC