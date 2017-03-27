Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad travels by car to Delhi

Gaikwad had booked a seat on the 8 AM flight, AI 806, but his ticket was promptly cancelled by the airline OSMANABAD: Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who has been barred by all major domestic airlines for assaulting an Air India duty manager , has chosen to travel by road to Delhi for the ongoing Parliament session. "Gaikwad is reaching Delhi by car today but will not attend the day's proceedings of the Lok Sabha," sources close to the beleaguered Osmanabad MP told PTI.

