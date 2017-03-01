Reinvestigate Mumbai terror attack case, put Hafiz Saeed on trial, India tells Pakistan
India has asked Pakistan to reinvestigate the 2008 Mumbai terror attack case and put on trial Jammat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed who is currently under house arrest in Lahore under the anti-terrorism law. LAHORE: India has asked Pakistan to reinvestigate the 2008 Mumbai terror attack case and put on trial Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed who is currently under house arrest in Lahore under the anti-terrorism law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso...
|4 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones ...
|Tue
|Chief riding wave
|3
|UPDATE 1-Kansas shooting shatters Indian engine...
|Feb 25
|Bush Lied People ...
|1
|2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution...
|Feb 19
|poopoo
|1
|Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings
|Feb 16
|discocrisco
|1
|Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id...
|Feb 16
|MillikanMilks
|12
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|Feb 14
|Aneirin
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC