Pune: Police bust sex determination r...

Pune: Police bust sex determination racket, 4 arrested

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

The Pune Rural Police have arrested a gang of four persons, including a medical officer, for allegedly setting up an illegal unit to conduct prenatal sex determination tests at a house in Daund taluka of Pune district on Friday. Police have identified the suspects as Dr Madhukar Chandrakant Shinde , a MBBS doctor from Phaltan in Satara district, his aide Hemant Baban Atole from Daund, Santosh Baban Otari , a driver, from Phaltan and Somnath Kisan Hole, the owner of the house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre... Mar 9 Tamil Souljah 34
News The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso... Mar 8 Mikey 55
News Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A... Mar 4 Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A... Mar 4 NY conservitive 1
News Found in Plane Toilet: 32 Gold Nuggets (Oct '13) Mar 2 Smuggling Phart 15
News A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones ... Feb 28 Chief riding wave 3
News UPDATE 1-Kansas shooting shatters Indian engine... Feb 25 Bush Lied People ... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,034 • Total comments across all topics: 279,490,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC