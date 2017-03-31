Pune: Police bust sex determination racket, 4 arrested
The Pune Rural Police have arrested a gang of four persons, including a medical officer, for allegedly setting up an illegal unit to conduct prenatal sex determination tests at a house in Daund taluka of Pune district on Friday. Police have identified the suspects as Dr Madhukar Chandrakant Shinde , a MBBS doctor from Phaltan in Satara district, his aide Hemant Baban Atole from Daund, Santosh Baban Otari , a driver, from Phaltan and Somnath Kisan Hole, the owner of the house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre...
|Mar 9
|Tamil Souljah
|34
|The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso...
|Mar 8
|Mikey
|55
|Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A...
|Mar 4
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A...
|Mar 4
|NY conservitive
|1
|Found in Plane Toilet: 32 Gold Nuggets (Oct '13)
|Mar 2
|Smuggling Phart
|15
|A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones ...
|Feb 28
|Chief riding wave
|3
|UPDATE 1-Kansas shooting shatters Indian engine...
|Feb 25
|Bush Lied People ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC