Pro-IS channel cite Saifullah as inspiration for lone-wolf attacks in India

Arms, ammunition and other items recovered after suspected terrorist Saifullah was killed in an operation by an ATS in Lucknow A pro-Islamic channel, Al Hindi on Telegram, an encrypted chat platform, has praised Mohammad Saifullah, encountered in Lucknow terror operation as a 'soldier of Khilafah from India' and incited Muslims to follow his example and launch lone-wolf attacks On March 7, a low-intensity blast took place in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, and the arrest of the suspects who planted the IED led the police to a house in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, where Mohammad Saifullah was holed up. He was killed in an encounter.

