President of India urges all to work for early achievement of TB elimination
New Delhi, Mar 23 : President of India Pranab Mukherjee has called upon all stakeholders to redouble their efforts for an early achievement of the goal of TB elimination on the eve of World Tuberculosis Day. In his message sent to the Global Coalition Against Tuberculosis, the President has said, I am happy to learn that World Tuberculosis Day is being observed on 24th March, 2017 to commemorate the day in 1882 when Dr. Robert Koch discovered the TB bacillus.
