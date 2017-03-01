Poor Man's Gold Spurned as Indian Far...

Poor Man's Gold Spurned as Indian Farmers Strapped for Cash

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Silver imports by India, one of the world's top buyers, will probably shrink this year to the lowest since 2012 as the government cracks down on black money, farmers struggle for cash and stockpiles remain ample. Purchases from overseas plunged 60 percent to about 3,000 metric tons last year and will contract further in 2017, according to Chirag Sheth, an analyst at Metals Focus Ltd., an independent precious-metals research firm, in Mumbai.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Found in Plane Toilet: 32 Gold Nuggets (Oct '13) 3 hr Smuggling Phart 15
News The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso... 7 hr Cordwainer Trout 6
News A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones ... Tue Chief riding wave 3
News UPDATE 1-Kansas shooting shatters Indian engine... Feb 25 Bush Lied People ... 1
News 2 Indians Die Every Minute Due to Air Pollution... Feb 19 poopoo 1
News Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings Feb 16 discocrisco 1
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... Feb 16 MillikanMilks 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,336 • Total comments across all topics: 279,253,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC