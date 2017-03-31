Policemen Killed in Maoist Rebel Atta...

Policemen Killed in Maoist Rebel Attack in Eastern India

The attack on the Central Reserve Police Force personnel took place in the forested area of Sukma district, a known area of Maoist activity, about 400 km from the state capital, Raipur. "Around 100 CRPF personnel had gone to provide security to ongoing road construction work when the Maoists ambushed them," Inspector General of Police Sunder Raj P. told Reuters.

Chicago, IL

