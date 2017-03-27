Police recreate scene in Air India staffer assault case6 min ago

New Delhi, Mar 29 The Delhi Police team probing the alleged assault of an Air India employee by Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad has recreated the entire "crime" scene to ascertain the sequence of events. The Crime Branch team had yesterday visited the airport and recreated the "crime" scene to ascertain how the argument broke out between the MP and AI duty manager Sukumar.

