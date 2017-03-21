Palaniswami writes to PM Modi on arre...

Palaniswami writes to PM Modi on arrest of Indian fishermen by Lankan Navy

Read more: Newkerala.com

Chennai , Mar.21 : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the arrest of 10 Indian fishermen and seizure of 129 fishing boats by the Sri Lankan Navy. Earlier in the day, ten Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy when they were fishing near Katchatheevu.

Chicago, IL

