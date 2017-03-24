Pakistanis carried out 26/11 Mumbai terror attack: Ex-Pakistan NSA
New Delhi: Former Pakistan National Security Advisor Mahmud Ali Durrani on Monday admitted that a terrorist group based in his country carried out the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. This is the first admission by any high-ranking Pakistani official that confirms India's stand that the Lashkar-e-Taiba plotted and executed the carnage nine years ago.
