Pakistanis carried out 26/11 Mumbai t...

Pakistanis carried out 26/11 Mumbai terror attack: Ex-Pakistan NSA

11 hrs ago Read more: Mid-Day Mumbai

New Delhi: Former Pakistan National Security Advisor Mahmud Ali Durrani on Monday admitted that a terrorist group based in his country carried out the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. This is the first admission by any high-ranking Pakistani official that confirms India's stand that the Lashkar-e-Taiba plotted and executed the carnage nine years ago.

