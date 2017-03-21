Pakistani husband threatens Indian wi...

Pakistani husband threatens Indian wife 'he won't let her go alive'; Sushma intervenes

An Indian woman tricked into marrying a Pakistani man and then 'held hostage' - is gets help after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. NEW DELHI: Following a father's YouTube SOS that his daughter was being mistreated by her in-laws in Pakistan , External Affairs Minister that she received a YouTube message from Mohammad Akbar that his daughter Mohammadia Begum, an Indian national, was married to a person in Pakistan "and was being ill-treated by her in-laws".

