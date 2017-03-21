Pakistani husband threatens Indian wife 'he won't let her go alive'; Sushma intervenes
An Indian woman tricked into marrying a Pakistani man and then 'held hostage' - is gets help after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. NEW DELHI: Following a father's YouTube SOS that his daughter was being mistreated by her in-laws in Pakistan , External Affairs Minister that she received a YouTube message from Mohammad Akbar that his daughter Mohammadia Begum, an Indian national, was married to a person in Pakistan "and was being ill-treated by her in-laws".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Public Works director wants to develop a 's...
|Tue
|NewPhartss
|1
|Solar Power Capacity in India has crossed 10,00...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
|Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre...
|Mar 15
|Community Disorga...
|33
|The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso...
|Mar 8
|Mikey
|55
|Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A...
|Mar 4
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A...
|Mar 4
|NY conservitive
|1
|Found in Plane Toilet: 32 Gold Nuggets (Oct '13)
|Mar 2
|Smuggling Phart
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC