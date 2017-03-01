Pak rules out 'spy' Jadhav's extradit...

Pak rules out 'spy' Jadhav's extradition, seeks more info from India

Pakistan on Friday made it clear that it will not "extradite" alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and said that more information on him has been sought from India. Pakistan Prime Minister's Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, during the Question Hour session in the Senate, said that a case was being prepared to prosecute the alleged Indian spy arrested last year in March.

