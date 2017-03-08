Obama wants you to read Indian-American's letter

NEW DELHI: When former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle got back recently from a much needed vacation, awaiting them was a letter by an American of Indian origin which the couple now wants everyone to read because they found it exceptionally inspiring. "When Michelle and I came back from vacation, we found this note from a woman named Sindhu waiting for us... I'm inspired by Sindhu's story --so I thought I'd share it with you today...Read to the end ," writes Obama who shared the entire letter on Medium.com on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.