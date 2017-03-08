Obama wants you to read Indian-American's letter
NEW DELHI: When former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle got back recently from a much needed vacation, awaiting them was a letter by an American of Indian origin which the couple now wants everyone to read because they found it exceptionally inspiring. "When Michelle and I came back from vacation, we found this note from a woman named Sindhu waiting for us... I'm inspired by Sindhu's story --so I thought I'd share it with you today...Read to the end ," writes Obama who shared the entire letter on Medium.com on the occasion of International Women's Day.
