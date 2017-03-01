Nissan India exports over 7 lakh unit...

Nissan India exports over 7 lakh units from India within 7 years1 min ago

13 hrs ago

New Delhi, Feb 28 Japanese auto major Nissan today said it has crossed 7 lakh units milestone in cumulative exports from its Indian operations. This landmark has been accomplished in a span of seven years since the company began exports from India, Nissan Motor India said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

