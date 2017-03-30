Nigeria summons Indian diplomat over attacks on students
Nigeria's foreign ministry has called in India's top diplomat to protest attacks on African students and demand arrests and prosecutions of perpetrators, Nigeria's official news agency said Thursday. Mobs have repeatedly attacked Africans in a New Delhi suburb in recent days after rumors that Nigerians had kidnapped a local boy who then died.
