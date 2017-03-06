New Zealand condemns racist rant against Indian
The man told Narindervir Singh to go back to his country. NEW DELHI: Reacting to reports of an Indian origin man being assaulted and racially abused in Auckland on Monday, the New Zealand government soundly condemned the attack and said the incident was not indicative of the country's attitude towards foreigners.
