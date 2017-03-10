Man found dead under suspicious circumstances in Bhadarwah1 hour ago
Jammu, Mar 26 The body of a driver was found in the forest area under suspicious circumstances in Bhadarwah belt of Doda district today, police said. Bhadarwah SHO, Jatinder Sambyal, who visited the spot, said inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC have been initiated on the statement of Sanjeet's wife Monika Manhas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of...
|Sat
|tomin cali
|1
|New Public Works director wants to develop a 's...
|Mar 21
|NewPhartss
|1
|Solar Power Capacity in India has crossed 10,00...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
|Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre...
|Mar 15
|Community Disorga...
|33
|The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso...
|Mar 8
|Mikey
|55
|Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A...
|Mar 4
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A...
|Mar 4
|NY conservitive
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC