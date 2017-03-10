Man found dead under suspicious circumstances in Bhadarwah1 hour ago

Jammu, Mar 26 The body of a driver was found in the forest area under suspicious circumstances in Bhadarwah belt of Doda district today, police said. Bhadarwah SHO, Jatinder Sambyal, who visited the spot, said inquest proceedings under section 174 of CrPC have been initiated on the statement of Sanjeet's wife Monika Manhas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.