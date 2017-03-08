Madhya Pradesh train blast: 'Mastermind' Al-Qasim, a self-proclaimed India 'emir' of 'Khorasan gr...
People attend to an injured person after a blast in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train near Jabdi station in Shajapur district in Madhya Pradesh , had more dangerous plan up their sleeve, said an official after the overnight interrogation of the arrested members of the group on Wednesday. The "mastermind" of the train terror strike has been identified as Atif Mujaffar alias Al-Qasim, a well-off engineering student from Aligarh and the self-proclaimed 'emir' of the so-called the "Khorasan module" in India.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre...
|6 min
|Tamil Souljah
|34
|The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso...
|22 hr
|Mikey
|55
|Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A...
|Mar 4
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Uh Oh! Schumer Pulled Visa Strings For Muslim A...
|Mar 4
|NY conservitive
|1
|Found in Plane Toilet: 32 Gold Nuggets (Oct '13)
|Mar 2
|Smuggling Phart
|15
|A Muslim father and son engrave the headstones ...
|Feb 28
|Chief riding wave
|3
|UPDATE 1-Kansas shooting shatters Indian engine...
|Feb 25
|Bush Lied People ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC