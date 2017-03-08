Madhya Pradesh train blast: 'Mastermi...

Madhya Pradesh train blast: 'Mastermind' Al-Qasim, a self-proclaimed India 'emir' of 'Khorasan gr...

The Times of India

People attend to an injured person after a blast in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train near Jabdi station in Shajapur district in Madhya Pradesh , had more dangerous plan up their sleeve, said an official after the overnight interrogation of the arrested members of the group on Wednesday. The "mastermind" of the train terror strike has been identified as Atif Mujaffar alias Al-Qasim, a well-off engineering student from Aligarh and the self-proclaimed 'emir' of the so-called the "Khorasan module" in India.

