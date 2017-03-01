LIVE! Trump administration would be g...

LIVE! Trump administration would be good for India: US industry body

The Trump administration would be good for India as Washington sees New Delhi as a stabilising factor in the region, a top US industry body has said. "I think US needs India for its presence in the region itself," Mukesh Aghi, president of US India Business Council, a representative body of top American businesses having a footprint in India, told PTI .

Chicago, IL

