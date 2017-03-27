Krushna Abhishek: Not in Indian blood to take jokes on themselves
New Delhi: Popular comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek, who has been entertaining fans by playing various characters and by mimicking Bollywood celebrities for over a decade now, says one has to be careful while cracking jokes as people tend to get offended. Krushna, who has entertained fans through his humorous gags on popular TV shows like "Comedy Circus", "Comedy Classes", "Comedy Nights Bachao" and "Comedy Nights Live", is currently seen alongside comedienne Bharti Singh in "Bittu Bak Bak" -- a comedy filler shown between film breaks on Sony MAX.
