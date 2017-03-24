'Killing of Indian businessman in US may not be hate crime'19 min ago

'Killing of Indian businessman in US ...

'Killing of Indian businessman in US may not be hate crime'

14 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Washington, Mar 5 Lancaster county authorities in the US have suggested that the killing of a 43-year-old Indian-origin store owner there may not be a hate crime. Harnish Patel, 43, the owner of a convenience store in Lancaster County, South Carolina, was found dead of gunshot wounds in the front yard of his home on Thursday.

Chicago, IL

