Kashmiris incensed as Indian troops make children do situps

In this March 29, 2017, file photo, Indian paramilitary soldiers force a Kashmiri child to perform sit-up while holding his ear lobes, a common elementary school punishment in India, before letting him go during a strike in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. Seeing Kashmiri residents doing calisthenics on the side of the road was once common in the 1990s, as government forces sought to humiliate people as a way of dissuading any support for armed rebels fighting against Indian rule in the disputed Himalayan territory.

