Kashmiris incensed as Indian troops make children do situps
In this March 29, 2017, file photo, Indian paramilitary soldiers force a Kashmiri child to perform sit-up while holding his ear lobes, a common elementary school punishment in India, before letting him go during a strike in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. Seeing Kashmiri residents doing calisthenics on the side of the road was once common in the 1990s, as government forces sought to humiliate people as a way of dissuading any support for armed rebels fighting against Indian rule in the disputed Himalayan territory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|1
|Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of...
|Mar 25
|tomin cali
|1
|New Public Works director wants to develop a 's...
|Mar 21
|NewPhartss
|1
|Solar Power Capacity in India has crossed 10,00...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
|Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre...
|Mar 15
|Community Disorga...
|33
|The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso...
|Mar 8
|Mikey
|55
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC